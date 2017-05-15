Joshua Versus Klitschko Fight Set For October Rematch

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

The world heavyweight boxing fight between Nigerian-born Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko which took place on April 29 at Wembley Stadium may have a rematch, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn disclosed that there are strong possibilities of rematch.

"Talks are ongoing over venues," Hearn told Mirror.co.uk on Monday.

“I believe Klitschko will go ahead with the rematch so we are looking at dates.

“The Principality Stadium is not really available in November because of rugby so 28 October is the option. Most of December is available but I don't really want to go that late."

Joshua defeated Klitschko in the 11th round of their unification bout and Hearn disclosed that Joshua's fitness is a concern.

“Josh has a bit of a sore shoulder, Klitschko has had a tough fight, his face was bashed up. You have got two more weeks in May, all of June and after that they will be thinking 'right let's get back in camp.

“Even if you started back in camp in August, then you have September and October so end of October can work,” the Group Managing Director of Matchroom Sport explained.

A promotional tour of Nigeria and some other countries are planned in the wake of the massive victory of 2012 Olympic gold medallist Joshua.

