Joshua Will Fight Later In The Year, Says Hearn

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, expects his boxer to be back in action later in the year, around October or November.

The undefeated Brit is the talk of the boxing circle after his thrilling match against Klitschko, which he won in the 11th round.

The IBF and WBA world heavyweight title holder, is expected to take some time off, but Hearn is targeting autumn for a return to the ring.

“I think every fighter, after going through a fight like that, the first thing they tell you the week after is that they just want to get back into the gym, and they are going to do this, and improve on that, and they don’t want too long to be laid off,” said Hearn.

“Then, after about five days, they turn around and say ‘I want to go on holiday’.

“So, we are on that period. I saw Anthony was swimming this morning and shadow boxing under water.

“I am guessing in the next 48 hours, he will say ‘I want to go on holiday, I need a break’, so that will come.

“Speaking to [Joshua’s trainer] Rob McCracken yesterday – October, November, is probably the kind of date you will see Anthony Joshua back in the ring.”

“[There are] various options,” said Hearn. “You’ve got the mandatory situation to deal with, with [Kubrat] Pulev.

“You have got a potential rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, which would be a great fight again.

“So, [we will] just take our time, assess the situation, keep doing all the things we have been doing to get to this stage, because they have all been successful.”

