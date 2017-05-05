Pages Navigation Menu

Journalists protest as Senate bans plenary coverage

INDICATION of a looming crisis between journalists covering the Senate and its leadership emerged yesterday with sudden ban of many cameramen from various media organisations from live coverage of plenary in the Red Chamber. The new policy of both the Senate leadership and the National Assembly bureaucracy allows drastic reduction of the number of cameramen […]

