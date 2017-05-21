Pages Navigation Menu

Joy & Pain! #BBNaija’s Debie Rise & Bassey join forces on New Song | Listen on BN – BellaNaija

Posted on May 21, 2017


Joy & Pain! #BBNaija's Debie Rise & Bassey join forces on New Song | Listen on BN
Debie Rise is here with a brand new single, produced by Mekoyo. This is titled 'Joy & Pain” and it features Bassey who was her fellow housemate at the BBNaija 'See Gobbe' reality show earlier in the year. 'Joy & Pain' is a slow tempo, feel good tune.
