Jozi School Responds To Our Fondling Story From This Morning

It’s never a good look when a 22-year-old teacher at your school is caught on CCTV fondling the kids he coaches. Allegedly.

Those aren’t the kids pictured above, just to be very clear.

In case you missed it HERE’S the story from this morning, with more than 20 pupils from Parktown Boy’s in Johannesburg accusing their waterpolo coach of sexual assault.

The school has now reached out to us via email, sending their official statement and newsletter our way, so let’s start with that statement.

Below are some excerpts from that statement, issued by Nicholas Greyling, the Chairman of the School Governing Body:

On the evening of 3rd November 2016, Parktown Boys High School found footage on the internal boarding house CCTV cameras, installed to expose theft and ensure the safety of our boarding house learners, which showed an assistant boarding master engaged in inappropriate physical contact with learners. We immediately brought this to the attention of the Chairman of the school Governing Body. The SA Police Service was contacted and the perpetrator was arrested. He has since been charged with sexual abuse of minors and is awaiting trial. The school banned him from the property pending a hearing but he resigned with immediate effect. On the morning of the 4th of November 2016, we informed the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE). We provided immediate and ongoing counselling and psychological support to the learners concerned, and have continued to engage with their parents. A senior representative from the GDE’s psychological services visited the school and is still working closely with us. We have been open in our communication at all times through our newsletter, which is distributed to all parents and learners, while ensuring maximum protection to the affected individuals.

The school then goes on to list the actions they have since implemented, finishing with this message:

As a school, we have zero tolerance for any form of crime against, or threat to, our learners at any time, and we are co-operating with authorities to ensure the full might of the law is enforced.

The newsletter, sent out in the fourth quarter of last year, is titled “Breaking the Code of Silence”. Some excerpts from that:

Recently we have experienced some most unfortunate incidents and I believe it is time for all of us to acknowledge that we collectively, have a responsibility to speak up against any behaviour which places our boys in danger… Because tattling is self-centred and typically is used only to get someone else in trouble, parents often discourage their children from telling on each other, encouraging them instead to get along, “Play nice” and work out their own difficulties without adult intervention. Over time, this reluctance to tattle evolves into a code of silence – an unspoken yet clearly understood commitment to their peers that they will not disclose even the most disturbing and dangerous information about each other to adults. Adults and students need to understand there is a clear difference between tattling or “snitching” to get someone in trouble and disclosing disturbing information to save lives, prevent harm or right a wrong. First and foremost our boys need to understand that difference and they need to know that we want and need their help preserve a safe, healthy educational community. The boys also need to hear that the collective benefit of reporting or informing adults about unsafe activity is that they get to attend the kind of school they want to attend, a school where the climate is friendly, warm, respectful and supportive. Finally our boys should understand that, individually and collectively, they can play an essential role in helping to maintain safety and can make a dramatic difference in preserving such a climate. Parktown Boys’ must be a school where our boys feel safe and feel that they can approach both their peers and the staff should they, in any way feel threatened by the action of others. I would encourage our young men to speak up when they witness any form of wrong-doing and to confide in those people who they trust should they observe destructive behaviour by others. Parents, be alert to any changes you observe in your sons behaviour or performance, this may well be a red flag for other, underlying issues. We have a zero tolerance for any form of bullying or intimidation by one on another. In saying this though, we insist on a disciplined environment where everybody has the right to learn and participate without hindrance from others. The juniors in the school need to show respect for the elders and by the same token, older boys do not have the right to abuse their position.

Over on News24, they’re reporting the following:

The Gauteng education department will investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Parktown Boys’ High School. It would seek to determine why the school had failed to report the matter, and the extent of the sex abuse at the school, the department said in a statement on Monday. It had not received any formal report from the school about the matter, several months after it happened. “The department became aware only after the issue became public. The failure by the school to report these serious allegations smack of an attempt to sweep them under the carpet.”

As you can imagine Greyling, the Chairman of the School Governing Body, isn’t happy with that statement.

Here’s his response via EWN:

…the school governing body ‘s chair Nicholas Greyling says the department was kept in the loop. “I’m not sure why the information wasn’t escalated up to him [Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi] because we definitely informed our district office the following day of that and we’ve even been visited at the school.” Greyling adds that the governing body believes no other staff members are involved in incidents of sexual assault. Greyling explains: “As far as I know this is a once-off incident. Since this has happened, some boys have come forward to say there have been incidents. They have only mentioned the same assistant hostel master and not anybody else.”

Given that their newsletter was sent out last year, and the statement makes it clear that the Gauteng Department of Education was contacted on November 4, it would seem the school wasn’t trying to sweep this one under the rug.

Let’s just hope that the (alleged) perpetrator feels the full might of the law, because there are few crimes in this world more reprehensible than sexual abuse of a minor.

[sources:news24&ewn]

