Jubilation in FUTA as Minister suspends VC, Registrar – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Jubilation in FUTA as Minister suspends VC, Registrar
Daily Trust
It was jubilation galore across the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) yesterday as union leaders and majority of the staff danced following the suspension of the embattled Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof, Adebiyi Daramola, by the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!