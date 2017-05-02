Jubilee MP denies plotting DP Ruto downfall – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Jubilee MP denies plotting DP Ruto downfall
Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru chats with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the State of the Nation address in Parliament, March 31, 2015. Advertisement. By LILLIAN MUTAVI More by this Author. A Jubilee MP who unsuccessfully defended his seat during …
Ignore rumours, I am friends with DP Ruto, Waweru says
