Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jubilee Party declares Jaguar winner of Starehe MP poll – Daily Nation

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Jubilee Party declares Jaguar winner of Starehe MP poll
Daily Nation
Popular musician Charles Njagua Kanyi, aka Jaguar, displays a copy of a nomination ruling in his favour on May 3, 2017 after the Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal declared him the winner of Starehe constituency nominations. He had appealed an earlier …
Jaguar secures ticket, leaves Kamanda 'one centimetre away'Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.