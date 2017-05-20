Judge burst into celebration as court approves divorce

It was a day of celebration for a Nigerian High Court judge, Justice Maurice Ahemba Ikpambese Ichol and his well-wishers reportedly burst into jubilation on Friday after the court approved his divorce from his wife, Mrs. Helen, former Kwande council caretaker chairman at a Upper Area Court 2 in Gboko. According to a Facebook user, …

The post Judge burst into celebration as court approves divorce appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

