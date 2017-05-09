Judge gets six months jail term, the reason will shock you.

India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced a sitting judge to six months’ imprisonment for contempt of court, an unprecedented development in the country’s judicial history, local media reported. Justice CS Karnan, 61, from the Calcutta High Court, was accused of contempt after he named 20 “corrupt judges” in January and sought a probe alleging corruption …

