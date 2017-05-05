Pages Navigation Menu

Judge to Commute Rapper Kodak Black’s 364-day Sentence if he Completes Anger Management/Life Skills Course in Jail

Posted on May 5, 2017

South Florida rapper Dieuson Octave, 19 popularly known as Kodak Black has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for violating his house arrest. However if he completes a life skills course in jail he’ll get credit for time served and be out in about a month, The Sun Sentinel reports. In 2016, Judge Lisa Porter sentenced Octave […]

