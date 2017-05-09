Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Judge Vally: Why Zuma must give records to DA – Independent Online

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Judge Vally: Why Zuma must give records to DA
Independent Online
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has not disputed or confirmed the existence of the so-called "intelligence report" speculated to be relied upon for the firing of the former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. This is the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.