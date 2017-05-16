Pages Navigation Menu

Judges defrauded me, Senator Ekwunife cries out

Dust raised by the controversial nullification of the electoral victory of Senator Uche Ekwunife in the Anambra Central senatorial election is yet to settle. Ekwunife, yesterday, told journalists that judges of the Court of Appeal who nullified the election defrauded her of her hard won senatorial seat and called for the immediate review of the […]

