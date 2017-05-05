Judgment in bail application of ‘coup plotter’ postponed – News24
|
News24
|
Judgment in bail application of 'coup plotter' postponed
News24
Johannesburg – Judgment in the case of the alleged "coup plotter" Elvis Ramosebudi's bail, has been postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on Friday. During arguments, State advocate Johan Badenhorst said the State would oppose bail.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!