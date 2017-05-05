Judgment in bail application of ‘coup plotter’ postponed – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Judgment in bail application of 'coup plotter' postponed
Johannesburg – Judgment in the case of the alleged "coup plotter" Elvis Ramosebudi's bail, has been postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on Friday. During arguments, State advocate Johan Badenhorst said the State would oppose bail.

