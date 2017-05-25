Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Judicial panel: Fayose’s probe of Fayemi in bad faith – APC chieftain

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governorship aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi, has described the newly constituted judicial panel set up by Governor Ayo Fayose to probe his predecessor as a predetermined and wellorchestrated attempt to ridicule President Muhammadu Buhari, but targeted at smearing the personality of Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Faparusi, who […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.