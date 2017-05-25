Judicial panel: Fayose’s probe of Fayemi in bad faith – APC chieftain
Governorship aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi, has described the newly constituted judicial panel set up by Governor Ayo Fayose to probe his predecessor as a predetermined and wellorchestrated attempt to ridicule President Muhammadu Buhari, but targeted at smearing the personality of Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Faparusi, who […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!