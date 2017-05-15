Judiciary pressured to make own budget public

There are now heightening calls on the Judicial arm of government to make public its N100 billion annual budgetary details, following the resolve of the Legislative Arm to break age-long jinx of hiding their annual spending. The leadership of the 8th session of the National Assembly had on Thursday via the #OpenNASS platform reeled out its…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Judiciary pressured to make own budget public appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

