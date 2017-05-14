Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Judiciary reform: Chief Justice inaugurates 13-man steering committee

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

To create a professional bailiffs, judiciary police department in a bid to undertake a holistic review of the operations of the nation’s judiciary in order to identify the challenges hindering its efficient and effective operation as an independent arm of government, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has inaugurated a 13-man steering committee […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.