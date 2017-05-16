Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Judith Audu releases trailer, poster for ‘Stormy Hearts’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Judith Audu releases trailer, poster for 'Stormy Hearts'
The Nation Newspaper
Ahead of its June 2 cinema release date, Judith Audu Productions has released the official trailer and poster for its sophomore feature film production, 'Stormy Hearts'. Produced by Judith Audu, directed by Tope Alake, and written by Brenda Ogbuka and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.