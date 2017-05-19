Julian Assange defiant as Sweden drops rape investigation – BBC News
Julian Assange defiant as Sweden drops rape investigation
BBC News
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has said he will not forgive and forget attempts to arrest him over rape allegations which led him to seek asylum in Ecuador's London embassy. Hailing an "important victory", he said he was prepared for dialogue with …
Human Rights Lawyer: Sweden Dropping Investigation of WikiLeaks' Assange is "Long Overdue Decision"
Julian Assange hails 'victory' as Swedish prosecutors drop rape investigation against him
The moral of the Assange story? Wait long enough, and bad stuff goes away
