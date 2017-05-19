Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Julian Assange defiant as Sweden drops rape investigation – BBC News

Posted on May 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Julian Assange defiant as Sweden drops rape investigation
BBC News
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has said he will not forgive and forget attempts to arrest him over rape allegations which led him to seek asylum in Ecuador's London embassy. Hailing an "important victory", he said he was prepared for dialogue with
Human Rights Lawyer: Sweden Dropping Investigation of WikiLeaks' Assange is "Long Overdue Decision"Democracy Now!
Julian Assange hails 'victory' as Swedish prosecutors drop rape investigation against himITV News
The moral of the Assange story? Wait long enough, and bad stuff goes awayThe Guardian
The Mercury News –Mirror.co.uk –The Australian –NEWS.com.au
all 400 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.