Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Juliet Ibrahim comes for Empress Njamah over her domestic violence comments (Read detail)

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has come for her colleague, Empress Njamah over comments she made on domestic violence. Empress in a recent interview said it is not always a man’s fault when there is domestic violence in a relationship, that women should help men manage their anger. Juliet doesn’t seem to agree with her and has …

The post Juliet Ibrahim comes for Empress Njamah over her domestic violence comments (Read detail) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.