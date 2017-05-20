Pages Navigation Menu

Juls drops Lyric Video to “Coco” featuring Odunsi & Santi | Watch

Juls put out his debut EP “Leap of Faith” about a week ago and its steady making waves across the globe. Check out the fun lyric video for “Coco” off the EP which features rising afro soul star Odunsi (The Engine) and The incredible Santi. Hit Play below!

