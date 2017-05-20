Juls drops Lyric Video to “Coco” featuring Odunsi & Santi | Watch

Juls put out his debut EP “Leap of Faith” about a week ago and its steady making waves across the globe. Check out the fun lyric video for “Coco” off the EP which features rising afro soul star Odunsi (The Engine) and The incredible Santi. Hit Play below!

The post Juls drops Lyric Video to “Coco” featuring Odunsi & Santi | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

