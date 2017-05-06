July 22 Lagos council polls: We will spring surprises, says PDP – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
July 22 Lagos council polls: We will spring surprises, says PDP
Vanguard
Lagos – Ahead of the July 22 council polls in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party says it is confident that its internal wranglings will be resolved for a “good showing” at the polls. The party's State Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, said on …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!