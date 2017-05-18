Jumia Travel Set to Launch Hospitality Report Africa

Lagos, Nigeria, 18 May 2017: Barely 5 months after the launch of the much-anticipated Nigerian hospitality report, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, is set again to launch a report on…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

