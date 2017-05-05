Jurgen Klopp Confident Emre Can Will Sign A New Liverpool Contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is feeling “quite positive” with regard to Emre Can’s contract despite talks still rumbling on.

The Germany international’s current deal runs out in 2018 and he insisted in March the impasse was not about money.

“I think it is no secret how much I like Emre. He likes the club and that is a completely normal situation,” said Klopp.

“We are in talks and there is absolutely no pressure, it is all good.

“It is two partners with big respect for each other. If we can keep good players that makes sense for development and he is one of these good players. I am quite positive.”

Emre Can is likely to keep his place in the starting line for Sunday’s home match against Southampton, while Klopp is “positive” that Philippe Coutinho will be fit enough to play after suffering a dead leg at Watford.

Klopp said: “We cannot be 100 percent sure because we always have to wait to see how he improves but, at this moment, it looks rather positive.”

