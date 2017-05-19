Sky Live: Liverpool v Middlesbrough: Reds need win in final game to secure top four – SkySports
SkySports
Sky Live: Liverpool v Middlesbrough: Reds need win in final game to secure top four
SkySports
Liverpool go into their final game of the season knowing a win over Middlesbrough will secure a top-four finish. Watch live on Sky Sports 1. The Reds have their Champions League qualification in their own hands after beating West Ham last Sunday.
Premier League Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp primed to spend to boost squad
Jurgen Klopp: says Liverpool can compete for players, with or without Champions League place
Klopp 'very positive' over Firmino return
