Just Few Days After NYSC, 23-year-old Unilag Graduate Dies In Fatal Accident (Photos)

As shared on Facebook by his mother

The joy of a mother is to see her son graduate from the University, and then see him succeed. But reverse is the case for a Mother, Maureen who lost her 23 year old son in a fatal car accident.

The sad mother took to her Facebook Account to announce the suddent death of her son, Obinna who just passed out of his NYSC programme on the 9th of May, 2017.

Obinna died in a fatal road accident at Okada Town in Edo State on the 16th of May. He graduated from the University of Lagos with a BSc in Cell Biology/Genetics.

The Mother shared his pictures on her Facebook and wrote:

Dear All. With heart full of sorrow, I regret to inform of the sudden and tragic death of Mr Obizulike Obinna Alexander (Jr), my first son in a fatal road accident at Okada Town in Edo State on 16 May 2017. Obinna just passed out of the NYSC Programme in Ebonyi State on 9th May 2017 having graduated from the university of Lagos with a BSC degree in Cell Biology/Genetics. He was 23years

The post Just Few Days After NYSC, 23-year-old Unilag Graduate Dies In Fatal Accident (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

