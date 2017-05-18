Pages Navigation Menu

“Just having that knowledge is everything” – 79-year old College Graduate May Pursue a Masters Degree

Posted on May 18, 2017

During the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2017 at University of Maryland University College (UMUC), one person stood out, and that was Lucy Capers, a 79-year old great-grandmother from Prince George’s county. “Education is the key. Just having that knowledge is everything,” ABC News quoted Lucy as saying. Lucy went to a segregated elementary […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

