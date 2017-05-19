JUST IN: Acting President Osinbajo Formally Receives 2017 Appropriation Bill From NASS

The Presidency has confirmed that the National Assembly has formally transmitted the 2017 Appropriation Bill recently passed into law to the Executive.

While confirming this on Twitter, the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President, Mr. Laolu Akande, also said that the document was formally received in the office of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday.

Akande added that the bill is currently undergoing diligent consideration by the Executive arm of government.

2017 Budget -Appropriations bill now officially received in the Acting President’s office & undergoing very prompt & diligent consideration. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 19, 2017

“2017 Budget -Appropriations bill now officially received in the Acting President’s office and undergoing very prompt and diligent consideration,” he wrote.

This is coming barely two days after the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had told reporters that upon receipt of the document, copies would be made available to ministers to compare what their ministries sent to the National Assembly and what was returned.

On Wednesday, the minister disclosed that a decision on who would sign the document between Osinbajo and his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari would be taken at the appropriate time.

However, Akande had stated that Osinbajo will sign the document once he is satisfied with what was transmitted back to the Executive from the National Assembly, The Punch reports.

