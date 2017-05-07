JUST IN | Ailing President Buhari Off to London for Indefinite Sick Leave
President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London tonight for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors, the Nigerian presidency has said.
A statement issued by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said President Buhari had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.
“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.
“The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.
“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution”, the statement said.
__________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post JUST IN | Ailing President Buhari Off to London for Indefinite Sick Leave appeared first on SIGNAL.
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!