JUST IN: Bill To Establish Nigerian Peace Corps Suffers Setback In Senate

Posted on May 2, 2017

The Senate has suspended the passage of the bill to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps, over the allegation of fraud in the recruitment exercise by the organisation which is being prosecuted in a court.

The setback that followed the bill on Tuesday came on the back of presentation of the committee on the bill chaired by Bayero Nafada.

The Nigeria Police has detained the National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh, Daily Post reports.
The National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh.

Police Detains Peace Corps Commandant, Dickson Akoh

It would be recalled, both the Senate and the House of Representatives had separately passed the bill before the harmonisation of its provisions.

However, instead of taking votes for the bill’s passage for a third reading, senators, including deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, argued against its passage, citing the lawsuit involving the head of the peace corps and the police.

DSS Arrests Peace Corps Commandant, Dickson Akoh, 40 Other Members

Details later…

