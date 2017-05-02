JUST IN: Bill To Establish Nigerian Peace Corps Suffers Setback In Senate

The Senate has suspended the passage of the bill to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps, over the allegation of fraud in the recruitment exercise by the organisation which is being prosecuted in a court.

The setback that followed the bill on Tuesday came on the back of presentation of the committee on the bill chaired by Bayero Nafada.

It would be recalled, both the Senate and the House of Representatives had separately passed the bill before the harmonisation of its provisions.

However, instead of taking votes for the bill’s passage for a third reading, senators, including deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, argued against its passage, citing the lawsuit involving the head of the peace corps and the police.

Details later…

The post JUST IN: Bill To Establish Nigerian Peace Corps Suffers Setback In Senate appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

