JUST IN: Court orders Ifeanyi Ubah’s ‘release’

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday ordered the release of the chairman of Capital Oil and Gas limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, held by the State Security Services for alleged “economic sabotage”. The court directed the SSS and its director general, Lawal Daura, to release Mr. Ubah from detention if no criminal […]

