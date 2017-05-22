JUST IN: Dangerous Cultist In Rivers State ”Supreme” Shot Dead By Soldiers

A dreaded cultist in Eleme Local government area of Rivers state identified as Supreme has been killed by the Nigerian army.

Deputy Director of Army Public relations, Division Six of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu said Supreme was killed during a gun battle with soldiers in Eleme.

Iliyasu said Supreme died as a result of excessive loss of blood.

It would be recalled that Supreme turned down the amnesty offer of the Rivers state government despite being given time to make up his mind.

The post JUST IN: Dangerous Cultist In Rivers State ”Supreme” Shot Dead By Soldiers appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

