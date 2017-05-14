JUST IN: Fast Rising Artiste, Alchadas Is Dead

Alchadas is dead. Alfred Ogbonna, born on the 1st of October 1990 is a Nigerian act recording under the stage name Al’Chaddas.

“Chaddas” happens to be a high school nickname and “Al” was copped from his birth-name, and thus brings about the fusion. “Chaddas” happens to be a high school nickname and “Al” was copped from his birth-name, and thus brings about the fusion.

Al’Chaddas was born in London, but raised in Nigeria [Jos].

At the time of this report, the cause of his death is unknown. We will keep you updated.

