Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JUST IN: Lai Mohammed accidentally reveals President Buhari is allegedly in a London hospital – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

JUST IN: Lai Mohammed accidentally reveals President Buhari is allegedly in a London hospital
NAIJ.COM
Reports just reaching NAIJ.com indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari has allegedly been hospitalized in London. The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed during a programme on Channels TV had intentions of talking about …
Naij.com's Erroneous Attribution To Channels TVCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.