JUST IN: LAUTECH Students Prevent Candidates From Entering Premises For UTME

There are strong indications that some students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso have prevented candidates who were posted to the school to write the 2017 UTME from entering the premises or gain access to the examination centres in the school.

The Punch is reporting that the aggrieved students of the institution mobilised themselves before the candidates’ arrival on Monday morning, blocking every entrance to the school with the aim to effectively deny the candidates entry.

It is also understood that teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution were in the same vein prevented from entering the school by the students who said the action was taken to alert the federal government to the problems facing the school after the two owner states, Oyo and Osun, ignored every plea to address the problems.

It would be recalled in January 2017, the management of LAUTECH announced resumption after the institution was shut down for over 8 months.

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it is monitoring the ongoing UTME through its central Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the country.

This is even as the Board said that out of the 1.7 million candidates that are currently writing the examination, 357 are inmates in the Ikoyi and Kaduna prisons.

