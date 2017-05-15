JUST IN: LAUTECH Students Shuts Down School Gate, Prevents JAMB Candidates From Writing Exams

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ( LAUTECH) Students, Ogbomoso have shut the gates of the institution against UTME candidates scheduled to write their examination on Monday morning.

The gates were locked after students leaders held a congress by 5am and resolved that the school will be lockeddown and no Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination will hold until their demands are met.

The demands include, a comprehensive academic calendar, commencement of lectures and a permanent resolution of the crisis in the institution. Unless the demands are met, the student leaders said they will continue to protest and ensure a total lockdown of the institution.

The student leaders said the aim of the lockdown is to get the attention of the federal government on the plight of the institution.

The post JUST IN: LAUTECH Students Shuts Down School Gate, Prevents JAMB Candidates From Writing Exams appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

