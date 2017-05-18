Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN: Many Trapped In Debris As A 3-Storey Building Collapses At Ilasa Area In Lagos

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed at Ilasa Area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, with people trapped in the debris.
It was gathered that the building caved in around 2:30pm on Thursday as rescue agencies were working frantically to rescue trapped victims.

Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe told newsmen that the three-storey building under construction collapsed at Richard Abimbola Street, Ilasa, Lagos.

According to him, people were still trapped in the debris and that rescue was ongoing.

