Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JUST IN: Monday Igbuya, Delta State House of Assembly Speaker Impeached

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Monday Igbuya has been impeached this morning during a session of the state House of Assembly session. Mr. Igbuya was immediately replaced with the lawmaker representing Okpe constituency,
 Sheriff Oborevwori as the new speaker.
SaharaReporters learned Igbuya’s impeachment was signed by 22 out of the 29 members of the state’s legislative assembly.

The post JUST IN: Monday Igbuya, Delta State House of Assembly Speaker Impeached appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.