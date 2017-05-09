Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN: National Assembly Increases 2017 Budget By N143bn

The National Assembly on Tuesday increased the 2017 budget by over N143bn, up from President Muhammadu Buhari’s original proposal of N7.298tn, The Punch reports.

With the development, the new figure is now N7.441tn.

Details later…

