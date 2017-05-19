JUST IN: NNPC GMD Baru loses son in Dubai – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
JUST IN: NNPC GMD Baru loses son in Dubai
NAIJ.COM
A 21-year old son to the general managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Maikanti Baru is dead, Per Second News reports. NAIJ.com gathered that the boy died in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UE) on Thursday, May 18. Recall that …
How NNPC GMD Maikanti Baru's Son Died in Dubai [SAHARA REPORTERS]
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
