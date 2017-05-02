JUST IN: Police set to arraign Sule Lamido amidst very tight security
Mr. Lamido, a Peoples Democratic Party leader, is to face charges of allegedly inciting his supporters to violence.
The post JUST IN: Police set to arraign Sule Lamido amidst very tight security appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!