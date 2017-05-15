NPA still investigating Zuma’s Nkandla case – News24
NPA still investigating Zuma's Nkandla case
Cape Town – The NPA still needs to investigate further before it will decide whether or not to prosecute President Jacob Zuma for corruption relating to Nkandla, the DA said on Monday. This was the response DA leader Mmusi Maimane received to his …
Justice minister must make urgent decision on Nkandla charges: Maimane
DA fails to get answers from NPA over Nkanlda
