Full Text: Introduction of Chief Justice nominee by President Akufo-Addo – Myjoyonline.com

Full Text: Introduction of Chief Justice nominee by President Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo in accordance with Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution has in consultation with the Council of State, nominated Supreme Court judge Justice Sophia Akuffo as the next Chief Justice. At a short ceremony Friday, he lauded
