Full Text: Introduction of Chief Justice nominee by President Akufo-Addo – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Full Text: Introduction of Chief Justice nominee by President Akufo-Addo
Myjoyonline.com
President Nana Akufo-Addo in accordance with Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution has in consultation with the Council of State, nominated Supreme Court judge Justice Sophia Akuffo as the next Chief Justice. At a short ceremony Friday, he lauded …
Profile Of New Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo
Your service was extraordinary – Nana Addo extols Georgina Wood
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!