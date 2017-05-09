Juventus Beat Monaco To Reach UCL Final

Juventus reached their second Champions League final in three seasons after a 2-1 win at home to Monaco on Tuesday night secured a 4-1 victory on aggregate. Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves were on target for Serie A champions Juventus, who were beaten in the Champions League final by Barcelona in 2014-15. Juventus, who are…

