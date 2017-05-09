Juventus v Monaco starting line-ups
Starting line-ups in the Champions League semi-final second leg between Juventus and Monaco at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1845 GMT; Juventus lead 2-0 on aggregate):
Juventus (3-4-2-1): Gianlugi Buffon (capt); Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini; Dani Alves, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Alex Sandro; Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic; Gonzalo Higuain
Coach: Massimiliano Allegri (ITA)
Monaco (4-4-2): Danijel Subasic; Andrea Raggi, Kamil Glik, Jemerson, Djibril Sidibe; Nabil Dirar, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva; Radamel Falcao (capt), Kylian Mbappe
Coach: Leonardo Jardim (POR)
Referee: Bjoern Kuipers (NED)
