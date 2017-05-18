Juventus win Coppa Italia
Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci struck one apiece as treble-chasing Juventus secured a record third successive Italian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Juventus, who won a league and Cup double the past two seasons, can clinch a record sixth consecutive Serie A title — and a record […]
