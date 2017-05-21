Juventus win record sixth consecutive Serie A title



Juventus' players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Crotone and the "Scudetto" at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on May 21, 2017. First-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, and a late header from Alex Sandro sealed a 3-0 win over Crotone to hand Juventus a record sixth consecutive Serie A title today. Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP Juventus' players celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Crotone and the "Scudetto" at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on May 21, 2017. First-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, and a late header from Alex Sandro sealed a 3-0 win over Crotone to hand Juventus a record sixth consecutive Serie A title today. Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

First-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, and a late header from Alex Sandro sealed a 3-0 win over Crotone to hand Juventus a record sixth consecutive Serie A title Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men took a one-point lead over Roma into their penultimate game of the league campaign and needing a win to secure the title.

Ahead of their final game at Bologna next week, Juve are now four points ahead of their closest challengers.

Mandzukic gave the hosts a 12th minute lead when he met Juan Cuadrado’s cross at the back post.

Dybala doubled the Turin giants’ lead with a sumptuous free kick before half-time and Sandro’s bullet header in the 83rd minute sealed the win that also secured a record third consecutive league and Cup double.

