Serie A Mandzukic, Dybala fire Juve to record scudetto – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Sports


Serie A Mandzukic, Dybala fire Juve to record scudetto
First-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, and a late header from Alex Sandro sealed a 3-0 win over Crotone to hand Juventus a record sixth consecutive Serie A title Sunday. Published: 14:44 , Refreshed: 7 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency …
