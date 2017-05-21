Serie A Mandzukic, Dybala fire Juve to record scudetto – Pulse Nigeria
Serie A Mandzukic, Dybala fire Juve to record scudetto
First-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, and a late header from Alex Sandro sealed a 3-0 win over Crotone to hand Juventus a record sixth consecutive Serie A title Sunday. Published: 14:44 , Refreshed: 7 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency …
Juventus seal record sixth straight title
