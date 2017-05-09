Kabila under pressure, names new government under power-sharing deal

Kinshasa, DR Congo | AFP | Congolese President Joseph Kabila named an expanded new government on Tuesday, with almost all his old team retained, as part of power-sharing deal to end a crisis over his wish to remain in power.

The presidential list of 60 ministers, read out on television, includes almost all members of the outgoing administration, who keep their posts, along with members of the opposition.

The announcement comes a month after Kabila named main opposition leader, Bruno Tshibala, as prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, honouring a pledge made as part of the power-sharing deal agreed in December.

Tshibala is former secretary-general of the opposition Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UPDS) party, which has been at the centre of the political row with Kabila.

Tension has been mounting across the vast mineral-rich nation of 71 million people since December, when Kabila’s second and final term officially ended but elections failed to be held.

On New Year’s Eve, pro-government and opposition groups agreed to a deal brokered by the influential Roman Catholic Church that sought to avert a full-fledged crisis.

It said Kabila, 45, would remain in office until elections in late 2017, ruling in tandem with a transitional watchdog and a new premier chosen from within the ranks of the opposition “Rassemblement” (Unity) coalition.

But the death of coalition leader, veteran UPDS chief Etienne Tshisekedi, held up the deal.

Tshibala has since been excluded from both the UPDS and the Unity coalition.

Four UPDS deputies were named on Tuesday in the new government whose main task is to organise a presidential election before the end of the year.

The new faces in government were made possible by increasing the number of its members to 60 from the 54 in the previous administration.

However, given the social and economic crises in the country, that deadlines now looks little more than hypothetical.

Tshibala succeeds Samy Badibanga, another UPDS leader who was named prime minister only last November.

Kabila has been in power since 2001. The DR Congo was plunged into a political crisis in 2011 when the previous presidential vote was tainted by complaints of massive electoral fraud.

Earlier Tuesday about 100 riot police surrounded the UPDS headquarters in the capital Kinshasa Tuesday, while a party spokesman claimed authorities wanted to stop them building a tomb for their late leader Tshisekedi.

Neither the authorities nor police would comment on the deployment.

The newly announced DRC All-Inclusive Interim government: (Ministers of State are Senior just below D/PMs)

Prime Minister: Bruno Tshibala from the UDPS

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration: Leonard She Okitundu

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Security: Ramazani Shadari

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Communication: José Makila

Minister of State, Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals: Alexis Ntambwe Mwamba

Minister of State, Minister of Planning: Modeste Bahati

Minister of State, Minister for the Budget: Pierre Kangudia

Minister of State, Minister of Decentralization and Institutional Reforms: Azarias Ruberwa

Minister of State, Minister of Employment and Labor: Lambert Matuku

Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Trade, Jean Lucien Mbussa

Minister of State, Minister of Public Service: Michel Bongongo

Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Trade, Jean Lucien Mbussa

Minister of State, Minister for Relations with Parliament: Jean Pierre Lisanga

Minister of National Defense, Veterans and Reintegration: Crispin ATAMA

Minister of Finance: Henry Yav

Minister of Communication and Media: Lambert Mende

Minister of the Portfolio: Wivine Mumba

Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and New Information and Communication Technologies: EMERY OKUNDJI

Minister of Mines: Martin Kabwelulu

Minister of Land Affairs: Lumeya Du Malegi

Minister for Regional Planning and Renovation of the City: Félix Kabange Numbi

Minister of Infrastructure, Public Works and Reconstruction: Thomas Luhaka

Minister of Planning and Housing: Joseph Kokonyangi

Minister of Hydrocarbons: Aimé Ngoy Mukena

Minister of Energy: Marcel Ilungu Leu

Minister of Energy and Water Resources: Ingele Ifoto

Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development: Ami Ambatobe

Minister of Tourism: Franck Muedi

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises: Welcome Liyota

Minister for Development Cooperation: John Kwet

Minister of Agriculture: Georges Kazadi Kabongo

Minister of Epsp: Gaston Musemena

Minister of Gender, Children and Families: Chantal Nsafu

Minister of Social Affairs: Eugène Sérufuli

Minister of National Solidarity and Humanitarian Action: Bernard Biando

Minister of Sports and Recreation: Pay Nyango

Minister of the Esu: Steve Mbikayi

Minister of vocational training, trades and crafts: Pierrot Mweka

Minister for Scientific Research: Eve Muakasa

Minister of Rural Development: Justin Bitakwira

Minister of Human Rights: Ange Mushobekwa

Minister of Health: Oly Ilunga

Minister of Youth and Initiation to New Citizenship: Maguy Kiala

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock: Paluku Kisaka

Minister of Customary Affairs: Guy Mikulu

Minister of Culture and Arts: Astrid Madiya

Minister for Congolese Abroad: Emmanuel IMALONGO

Minister delegated to the Prime Minister: Tshibangu Kalala

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs: Elder Matembo

Deputy Minister for International Cooperation: Freddy Kita

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Security: Basile Olongo

Deputy Minister of Budget: Maguy Rwakabuna

Deputy Minister of Finance: Jean François Mukona

Deputy Minister of Posts: Omer Egwake

ITPR Deputy Minister: Papy Matenzolo

Deputy Minister of Labor: Atis Kabongo

Deputy Minister of Agriculture; Noel Botakile

Deputy Minister for Urban Planning: Willy Mbolia

Deputy Minister of Planning: Jean Pierre Nzepele.

