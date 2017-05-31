Kabul blast: Attack kills 80 near diplomatic area in Afghanistan – CNN
Kabul blast: Attack kills 80 near diplomatic area in Afghanistan
Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A huge suicide bomb ripped through a secure area of Kabul at the height of the Wednesday morning rush hour, killing at least 80 people and wounding more than 300, Afghan officials said. The blast, which came a few days into the …
